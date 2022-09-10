Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,095 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Denison Mines worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denison Mines Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.