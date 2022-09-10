Maven Securities LTD Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

