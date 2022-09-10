Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of B. Riley Financial worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,250. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

