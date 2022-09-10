Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $615,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.