Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $129.98 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up approximately 4.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $129,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

SEAS stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

