Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 2.3 %

PDD stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

