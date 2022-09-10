Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $358,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,323 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

LULU stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.75. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.