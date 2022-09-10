Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.