Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 18,675 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $137.82.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

