Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.16 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average of $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.