Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Bought by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,533 shares during the period. Braze makes up about 1.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Braze worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,916 in the last three months. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

