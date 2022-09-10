HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for 2.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.17.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

