Cadian Capital Management LP Makes New $11.90 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,895,000. Varonis Systems makes up 0.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after buying an additional 154,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.83 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

