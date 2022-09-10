Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,943,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

