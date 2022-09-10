Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $3,674,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

