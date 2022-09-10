Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $348.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

