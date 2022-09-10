Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,437 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

