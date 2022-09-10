Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Hess Midstream worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

