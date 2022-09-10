Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.17% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

