Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,025,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $6,957,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 85.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

NEM opened at $43.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.