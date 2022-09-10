Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 10,740 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

