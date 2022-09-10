Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 258,704 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $17,338,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 95.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

