Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 5,938 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DKL opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.24. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 145.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.14%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

