Bramshill Investments LLC Purchases 34,092 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

