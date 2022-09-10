Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NYSE FTAI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

