Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,771 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,717. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

