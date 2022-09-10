Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.61 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

