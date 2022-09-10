Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.46% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

