Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.