Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $200.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

