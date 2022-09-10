Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 38,574 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,910,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,685,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

