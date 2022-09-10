6,100 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $17,275,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

