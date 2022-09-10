iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,541,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $375.59 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.79.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

