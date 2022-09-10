Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,711 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 1.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

