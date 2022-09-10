Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $191.05 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.09.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

