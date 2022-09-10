Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,141 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.6% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 611,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,675,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in CME Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.