SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $132.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43.

