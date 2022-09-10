Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.68 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

