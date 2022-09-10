Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3,168.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $42,650,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $17,033,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the first quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

