iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670,900 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.