Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTV stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.24.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

