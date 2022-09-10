Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 388,386 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 794.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,386 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE ABR opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

