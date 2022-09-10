Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Weak Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
