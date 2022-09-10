Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 1,622.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Medical worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $133.23.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
