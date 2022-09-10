Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 553,000 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 553,000 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up approximately 9.9% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of NCR worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Stock Up 3.6 %

NCR stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.