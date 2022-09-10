QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00.

NYSE QS opened at $10.91 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

