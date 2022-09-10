Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.26 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

