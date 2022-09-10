Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 88,084 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 642.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,084 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,186,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,562,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE M opened at $18.21 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.