Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.67 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

