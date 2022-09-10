Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $54.76 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,000. Everbridge comprises 12.0% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 3.17% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Everbridge by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Everbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.